Mizuho Increases Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $29.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 343,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

