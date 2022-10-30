GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) versus KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Financial Survey

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GDS has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 5 4 0 2.44 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GDS and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

GDS currently has a consensus target price of $45.07, indicating a potential upside of 368.02%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GDS and KLDiscovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $1.23 billion 1.47 -$184.02 million ($1.41) -6.83 KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.32 -$60.54 million ($1.34) -1.79

KLDiscovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -18.23% -6.63% -2.25% KLDiscovery -17.98% -47.84% -5.33%

Summary

GDS beats KLDiscovery on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

