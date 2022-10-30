Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) versus Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Financial Contrast

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) and Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silgan has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Silgan shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Silgan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 4 4 0 2.50 Silgan 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ardagh Metal Packaging and Silgan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $7.01, indicating a potential upside of 67.60%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Silgan.

Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Silgan pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays out 102.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silgan pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silgan has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Silgan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.06 billion 0.62 -$210.00 million $0.39 10.72 Silgan $5.68 billion 0.93 $359.08 million $3.60 13.26

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging. Ardagh Metal Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Silgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging -0.11% 89.66% 4.89% Silgan 6.27% 26.81% 5.66%

Summary

Silgan beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for use in food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems. The Custom Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers for use in personal care and health care; food and beverage; household and industrial chemical; pharmaceutical; pet food and care; agricultural; automotive; and marine chemical products. This segment also provides plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls, and trays for food products, such as soups, other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food products; and plastic closures, caps, sifters, and fitments, as well as thermoformed tubs for food, household, and personal care products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

