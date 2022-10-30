Analysts Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target at $24.67

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 258,454 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,124,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth about $3,398,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Stock Performance

AGTI opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.47. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Agiliti’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

