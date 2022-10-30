Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $45.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCDF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

