Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $69.60

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
Insider Transactions at Corteva
In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Corteva
Corteva Stock Up 0.1 %
Corteva stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Corteva Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corteva (CTVA)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.