Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $69.60

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Corteva Stock Up 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 424,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

