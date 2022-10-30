StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMCT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.