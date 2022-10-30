SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $362.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SBA Communications Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $270.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.85 and a 200-day moving average of $318.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.