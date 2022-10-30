SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $32.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWYUF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CWYUF opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:CWYUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 156.63% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

