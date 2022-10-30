Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Covestro Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €34.58 ($35.29) on Thursday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 1 year high of €58.48 ($59.67). The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €31.39 and its 200 day moving average is €35.28.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

