The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €223.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MTX opened at €183.95 ($187.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €178.43. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($225.61).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

