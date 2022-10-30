Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 1.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

