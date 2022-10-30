Reviewing Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yandex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. Yandex has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 288.07%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Yandex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

14.1% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bitfarms has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Yandex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $169.49 million 1.23 $22.13 million ($0.50) -2.10 Yandex $4.79 billion 1.43 -$197.40 million ($0.46) -41.17

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yandex. Yandex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -55.75% 3.98% 3.02% Yandex -2.62% 3.44% 1.85%

Summary

Bitfarms beats Yandex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Yandex

(Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it engages in the digital advertising, ride-hailing, on-demand video, auto classifieds, maps and navigation, and smart speakers. Further, the company operates subscription loyalty program, Yandex.Plus; and develops FinTech offerings to integrate payment and financial services across its services. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.