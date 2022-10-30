Contrasting Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 3 0 0 0 1.00 Otter Tail 1 1 1 0 2.00

Otter Tail has a consensus price target of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Otter Tail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 5.75% 6.22% 1.97% Otter Tail 18.42% 25.55% 9.42%

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Otter Tail has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Otter Tail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.70 billion 0.69 $883.59 million $0.61 10.02 Otter Tail $1.20 billion 2.39 $176.77 million $6.26 10.97

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Otter Tail beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; operation and maintenance services on telecommunication equipment and data centres; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas. It serves approximately 133,000 residential, industrial, and other commercial customers. Its Manufacturing segment engages in the contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication and painting, and production of plastic thermoformed horticultural containers, life science and industrial packaging, and material handling components, and extruded raw material stock for recreational vehicle, agricultural, construction, lawn and garden, and industrial and energy equipment industries. It also manufactures clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the horticulture, medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage and water reclamation system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

