180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) vs. Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Financial Contrast

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Spruce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A 59.53% 39.59% Spruce Biosciences N/A -42.11% -36.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Spruce Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$20.33 million $0.42 1.08 Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$42.29 million ($1.89) -0.61

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 180 Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 180 Life Sciences and Spruce Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Spruce Biosciences 0 2 6 0 2.75

Spruce Biosciences has a consensus price target of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 712.81%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

180 Life Sciences beats Spruce Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Life Sciences

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Daly City, California.

