Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$10.60 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.97.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN stock opened at C$7.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

