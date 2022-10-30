ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $69.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,357.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 180,584 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,025,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $45.18 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

