TD Securities Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.97.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$7.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.59.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

