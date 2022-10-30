First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.9 %

FIBK stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

