Analyzing MBIA (NYSE:MBI) and Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) and MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and MBIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 0.65% 4.13% 0.36% MBIA -216.20% N/A -7.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and MBIA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.18 -$17.00 million $0.08 170.75 MBIA $189.00 million 3.12 -$445.00 million ($7.81) -1.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than MBIA. MBIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambac Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of MBIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of MBIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBIA has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ambac Financial Group and MBIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MBIA 0 0 0 0 N/A

MBIA has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.93%. Given MBIA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MBIA is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats MBIA on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

