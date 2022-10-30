LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) & Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Critical Analysis

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 17.42% 68.61% 31.53% Fair Isaac 27.04% -67.14% 24.28%

Risk & Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Fair Isaac 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LiveWorld and Fair Isaac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $549.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveWorld and Fair Isaac’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $10.06 million 0.68 $1.79 million $0.03 5.00 Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 9.30 $392.08 million $13.65 35.54

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats LiveWorld on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

(Get Rating)

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also provides FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

