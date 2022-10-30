Analyzing Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$7.44 million ($3.90) -0.78 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.76 million ($1.96) -0.55

Artelo Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.7% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -39.29% -38.10% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -98.35% -76.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Artelo Biosciences and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Artelo Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,873.68%. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,675.70%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. has research collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to investigate ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Solana Beach, California.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with fibrotic interstitial lung disease; which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that has completed Phase 2 dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

