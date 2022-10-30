Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $104.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,176,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

