CNO Financial Group (CNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 5.5 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.09.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

