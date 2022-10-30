IMAX (IMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $759.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.29. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

