Rambus (RMBS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rambus Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Rambus has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

