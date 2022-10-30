FY2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Reduced by Analyst

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn $11.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.11. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

