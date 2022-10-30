Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PACCAR Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for PACCAR in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $7.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.00. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PACCAR by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

