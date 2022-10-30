Brokers Issue Forecasts for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

NYSE:AWI opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.