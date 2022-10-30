Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $108.68 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

