Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capcom Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capcom in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capcom’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capcom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capcom stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. Capcom has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

