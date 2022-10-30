FY2023 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Reduced by Zacks Research

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $14.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.95. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2024 earnings at $16.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $334.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.72. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

