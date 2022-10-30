Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFSC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

EFSC stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 179,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

