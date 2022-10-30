Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Heineken’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Heineken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Heineken’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

HEINY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Heineken from €79.00 ($80.61) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Heineken from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

HEINY stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. Heineken has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

