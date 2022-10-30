Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Infosys in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys



Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

