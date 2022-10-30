KBR, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of KBR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

KBR stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. KBR has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 160,185.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in KBR by 159.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 347,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 213,749 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

