FY2023 Earnings Forecast for 3M Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $10.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.25. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.22 per share.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.73.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.83. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

