Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $72.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.36 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 189.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

