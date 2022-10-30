Brokers Offer Predictions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.50). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of -0.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $171,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,747.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,527.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,878 shares of company stock worth $1,934,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 692,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 690,213 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 627,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,255,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

