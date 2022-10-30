FY2023 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$73.61 million for the quarter.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

TSE KRR opened at C$2.90 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$498.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.88.

About Karora Resources

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.