Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

WH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.0 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

