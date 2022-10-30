Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Rating Increased to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Trading Up 7.8 %
OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NWARF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.