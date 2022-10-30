Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Rating Increased to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Trading Up 7.8 %

OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

