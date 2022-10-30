Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Paramount Global Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PARA. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. Paramount Global has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.