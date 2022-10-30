Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on oOh media (OTCMKTS:OMLAF)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of oOh media (OTCMKTS:OMLAFGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

oOh media Price Performance

