Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Price Target at C$10.71

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNT. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

K92 Mining Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.14 and a 1 year high of C$10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.13.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$47.68 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

