Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Insider Activity at Covetrus
In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Covetrus Stock Performance
Covetrus stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. Covetrus has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
