JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target to GBX 83

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Quilter from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Quilter has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

