Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Lowered to GBX 8,200 at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 8,900 ($107.54) to GBX 8,200 ($99.08) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RBGLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,612.50.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

