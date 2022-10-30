Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given New GBX 540 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.