Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given New GBX 540 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.