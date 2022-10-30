Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,556,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 324,891 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 493,368 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 152,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 2.0 %

EXK opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.36 million, a P/E ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

